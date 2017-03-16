Thu, 16
MDG Present The Regina Monologues 22nd-25th March

2017-03-22 00:00:00 2017-03-25 00:00:00 UTC MDG Present The Regina Monologues 22nd-25th March Altwood Rd, Maidenhead SL6 4PF, UK

Start 12:00AM Wednesday - 22 Mar 2017

End 12:00AM Saturday - 25 Mar 2017

Price 12.00 £

Town City Maidenhead

Contact Name Simon Kelly

Contact Email simonkelly3@sky.com

Website URL https://thelittleboxoffice.com/mdg

Maidenhead Drama Guild are presenting The Regina Monologues at Norden Farm which tells the story of the six wives of Henry VIII. However, in this modern retelling, Henry is not a medieval king but a normal, everyday man in the 21st century. The six women tell the stories of their separate but intertwined lives. Their experiences– miscarriage, love affairs, betrayal, and a shared loathing of all things ginger – are portrayed with humour and pathos (and a great deal of wine!) The Regina Monologues will be performed at Norden Farm from 22nd March until the 25th. Tickets can be booked by visiting the MDG website https://thelittleboxoffice.com/mdg or by calling the box office on 07900 863699, or directly from Norden Farm.

