MDG Present The Regina Monologues 22nd-25th March

Maidenhead Drama Guild are presenting The Regina Monologues at Norden Farm which tells the story of the six wives of Henry VIII. However, in this modern retelling, Henry is not a medieval king but a normal, everyday man in the 21st century. The six women tell the stories of their separate but intertwined lives. Their experiences– miscarriage, love affairs, betrayal, and a shared loathing of all things ginger – are portrayed with humour and pathos (and a great deal of wine!) The Regina Monologues will be performed at Norden Farm from 22nd March until the 25th. Tickets can be booked by visiting the MDG website https://thelittleboxoffice.com/mdg or by calling the box office on 07900 863699, or directly from Norden Farm.