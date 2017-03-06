Show - The Amazing Bubbleman

Start Mon 17 Apr | 11.30am and 2pm
End 0
Price All family shows £10 (£8 under 16s), Family and Friends (4 people) £32 £
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Norden Farm Centre for the Arts
Contact Email boxoffice@nordenfarm.org
The Bubbleman is BACK! Square bubbles, bubbles inside bubbles, bubble volcanoes and maybe even you in a bubble! Don’t miss his spellbinding bubble tricks. Suitable for all ages.
