Mon, 06
Tue, 07
Wed, 08
SECTION INDEX

Show - The Amazing Bubbleman

comments 0
Show - The Amazing Bubbleman

Start Mon 17 Apr | 11.30am and 2pm

End 0

Price All family shows £10 (£8 under 16s), Family and Friends (4 people) £32 £

Town City Maidenhead

Contact Name Norden Farm Centre for the Arts

Contact Email boxoffice@nordenfarm.org

Website URL https://norden.farm/events/future/jump%20i

The Bubbleman is BACK! Square bubbles, bubbles inside bubbles, bubble volcanoes and maybe even you in a bubble! Don’t miss his spellbinding bubble tricks. Suitable for all ages.

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved