Theatre - Jack and the Beanstalk

Start 11:30AM Thursday - 13 Apr 2017
End 12:00AM Thursday - 13 Apr 2017
Price All family shows £10 (£8 under 16s), Family and Friends (4 people) £32 £
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Norden Farm Centre for the Arts
Contact Email boxoffice@nordenfarm.org
Imagine Jack’s surprise when he swaps his cow for some magic beans and starts to hear a whispering in the breeze and a giant rumble in the sky… Suitable for 3+ year
Shows at 11.30am and 2pm.
