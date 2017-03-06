Mon, 06
Tue, 07
Wed, 08
SECTION INDEX

Theatre - Jack and the Beanstalk

comments 0
Theatre - Jack and the Beanstalk
2017-04-13 10:30:00 2017-04-12 23:00:00 UTC Theatre - Jack and the Beanstalk Norden Farm Centre for the Arts

Start 11:30AM Thursday - 13 Apr 2017

End 12:00AM Thursday - 13 Apr 2017

Price All family shows £10 (£8 under 16s), Family and Friends (4 people) £32 £

Town City Maidenhead

Contact Name Norden Farm Centre for the Arts

Contact Email boxoffice@nordenfarm.org

Website URL https://norden.farm/events/future/jump%20i

Imagine Jack’s surprise when he swaps his cow for some magic beans and starts to hear a whispering in the breeze and a giant rumble in the sky… Suitable for 3+ year

Shows at 11.30am and 2pm.

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved