Mon, 06
Tue, 07
Wed, 08
SECTION INDEX

Film - Sing

comments 0
Film - Sing
2017-04-15 10:30:00 2017-04-14 23:00:00 UTC Film - Sing Norden Farm Centre for the Arts

Start 11:30AM Saturday - 15 Apr 2017

End 12:00AM Saturday - 15 Apr 2017

Price All family films £7 (£5 under 16s), Family and Friends (4 people) £20 £

Town City Maidenhead

Contact Name Norden Farm Centre for the Arts

Contact Email boxoffice@nordenfarm.org

Website URL https://norden.farm/events/future/jump%20i

An enterprising koala puts on the world’s greatest singing show in this hilarious animated comedy. Rated U

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved