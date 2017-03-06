Film - Sing

Start 11:30AM Saturday - 15 Apr 2017
End 12:00AM Saturday - 15 Apr 2017
Price All family films £7 (£5 under 16s), Family and Friends (4 people) £20 £
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Norden Farm Centre for the Arts
Contact Email boxoffice@nordenfarm.org
An enterprising koala puts on the world’s greatest singing show in this hilarious animated comedy. Rated U
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
CCTV images have been released of men police would like to speak to in connection with a homophobic attack on a couple as they took a train home from a Valentine's Day meal.
The resort’s workers discovered an abandoned cottage filled with cannabis while they were carrying out routine checks yesterday (Monday).