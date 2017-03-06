Mon, 06
Tue, 07
Wed, 08
SECTION INDEX

Film - The Lego Batman Movie

comments 0
Film - The Lego Batman Movie
2017-04-13 15:30:00 2017-04-14 19:00:00 UTC Film - The Lego Batman Movie Norden Farm Centre for the Arts

Start 04:30PM Thursday - 13 Apr 2017

End 08:00PM Friday - 14 Apr 2017

Price All family films £7 (£5 under 16s), Family and Friends (4 people) £20 £

Town City Maidenhead

Contact Name Norden Farm Centre for the Arts

Contact Email boxoffice@nordenfarm.org

Website URL https://norden.farm/events/future/jump%20i

Lego Batman must learn to be a team player to defeat The Joker in this brilliantly funny Lego Movie spin-off .Rated U

Showings at 4.30pm on Thursday, April 13 and 5.30pm on Friday, April 14.

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved