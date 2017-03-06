Film - The Lego Batman Movie

Start 04:30PM Thursday - 13 Apr 2017
End 08:00PM Friday - 14 Apr 2017
Price All family films £7 (£5 under 16s), Family and Friends (4 people) £20 £
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Norden Farm Centre for the Arts
Contact Email boxoffice@nordenfarm.org
Lego Batman must learn to be a team player to defeat The Joker in this brilliantly funny Lego Movie spin-off .Rated U
Showings at 4.30pm on Thursday, April 13 and 5.30pm on Friday, April 14.
