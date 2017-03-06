Mon, 06
Theatre - A Real Alien Adventure

Theatre - A Real Alien Adventure
Start 11:30AM Wednesday - 12 Apr 2017

End 12:00AM Wednesday - 12 Apr 2017

Price All family shows £10 (£8 under 16s), Family and Friends (4 people) £32 £

Town City Maidenhead

Contact Name Norden Farm Centre for the Arts

Contact Email boxoffice@nordenfarm.org

Website URL https://norden.farm/events/future/jump%20i

Follow intrepid explorer, Amelia Buttersnap, on an intergalactic mission to find out if aliens really exist! Suitable for ages 4+ years.

Shows at 11.30am and 2pm.

