Film - Moana

Start 11:30AM Wednesday - 12 Apr 2017
End 12:00AM Wednesday - 12 Apr 2017
Price All family films £7 (£5 under 16s), Family and Friends (4 people) £20 £
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Norden Farm Centre for the Arts
Contact Email boxoffice@nordenfarm.org
Join ‘Moana’ on her voyage across the Pacific, and experience a world of magic and monsters inspired by the mythology of Polynesia. Rated PG
Showings at 11.30am and 2pm.
