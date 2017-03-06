Mon, 06
Film - Moana

Film - Moana
Start 11:30AM Wednesday - 12 Apr 2017

End 12:00AM Wednesday - 12 Apr 2017

End 12:00AM Wednesday - 12 Apr 2017

Price All family films £7 (£5 under 16s), Family and Friends (4 people) £20

Town City Maidenhead

Contact Name Norden Farm Centre for the Arts

Contact Email boxoffice@nordenfarm.org

Website URL https://norden.farm/events/future/jump%20i

Join ‘Moana’ on her voyage across the Pacific, and experience a world of magic and monsters inspired by the mythology of Polynesia. Rated PG

Showings at 11.30am and 2pm.

