Theatre - Oliver in the Overworld

Start 11:30AM Tuesday - 11 Apr 2017
End 12:00AM Tuesday - 11 Apr 2017
Price All family shows £10 (£8 under 16s), Family and Friends (4 people) £32 £
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Norden Farm Centre for the Arts
Contact Email boxoffice@nordenfarm.org
A little deaf boy travels to The Overworld, seeking the parts to mend the memory of his best friend – Oliver the Grandfather Clock! Featuring full integrated British Sign Language. Suitable for ages 3+ years.
Showings at 11.30am and 2pm.
