Bucks Open Studios 2017

Bucks Open Studios is the largest visual arts event in Buckinghamshire and this year takes place 10-25 June. The annual artistic extravaganza showcases over 500 artists and makers who open up their studios to the public for two weeks with an impressive line-up of free demonstrations, hands-on workshops and exhibitions in over 200 venues across Buckinghamshire. The wealth of artists and makers in our county, responsible for the vast array of work which is shown and sold to the public each year, is astonishing and we look forward to introducing new visitors to this great event. Visit our website for more details on participating artists, locations and opening times. www.bucksopenstudios.org.uk