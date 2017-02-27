Free Christian Science Public Lecture

Start 02:30PM Saturday - 18 Mar 2017
End 03:30PM Saturday - 18 Mar 2017
Price 0.00 £
Town City Reading
Contact Name F.H. Jones, Lecture Committee, CS Reading
Contact Email fh_jones@yahoo.co.uk
Prayer that Transforms Us Tony Lobl – Broadcaster, Lecturer and Practitioner - will talk about prayer – prayer that is so much more than repeating words, being in a certain building or going through certain motions – prayer that breaks out of ‘boxed-in’ thinking.
