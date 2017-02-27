Mon, 27
Free Christian Science Public Lecture

2017-03-18 14:30:00 2017-03-18 15:30:00 UTC Free Christian Science Public Lecture King's Rd, Reading RG1 3AA, UK

Start 02:30PM Saturday - 18 Mar 2017

End 03:30PM Saturday - 18 Mar 2017

Price 0.00 £

Town City Reading

Contact Name F.H. Jones, Lecture Committee, CS Reading

Contact Email fh_jones@yahoo.co.uk

Website URL www.csreading.co.uk

Prayer that Transforms Us Tony Lobl – Broadcaster, Lecturer and Practitioner - will talk about prayer – prayer that is so much more than repeating words, being in a certain building or going through certain motions – prayer that breaks out of ‘boxed-in’ thinking.

