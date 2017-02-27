Egyptology Lecture

Start 02:00PM Saturday - 25 Mar 2017
End 04:30PM Saturday - 25 Mar 2017
Price 3.00 £
Town City Reading
Contact Name F.H. Jones
Contact Email fhjones_tvaes@yahoo.co.uk
The 'Mummy Pits' of Ancient Egypt [Amendment to published programme] Tessa Baber will discuss the 'Mummy pits', containing mass burials of huge numbers of bodies, and once a common feature of Egypt's burial landscape. Descriptions of these pits occur in the accounts of early travellers and reveal their exploitation for souvenirs and for the manufacture of mummy-based products like fertilizer. Saturday 25th March 2017, 2.00 pm, Oakwood Centre, Headley Road, Woodley RG5 4JZ Visitors welcome (£3).
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
The owner of a mobile petting zoo has responded after a video emerged of him taking animals to a slaughterhouse.
The resort’s workers discovered an abandoned cottage filled with cannabis while they were carrying out routine checks yesterday (Monday).