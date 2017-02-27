Simply Landscape Exhibition

A new solo exhibition from Maidenhead artist Stephanie Gay will be on in the 124 Studio Gallery from the 2nd to the 31st March 2017. Stephanie specialises in painting on silk and 'Simply Landscape' is an exploration of some of her favourite Berkshire landscapes. The exhibition will be open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays in March from 2 to 4 pm (except Saturday 4th) and by appointment outside of these times. Free Entry