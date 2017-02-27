Mon, 27
Simply Landscape Exhibition

Simply Landscape Exhibition
2017-03-02 14:00:00 2017-03-31 15:00:00 UTC Simply Landscape Exhibition 124 Studios, Unit 30, Nicholsons Centre, Maidenhead

Start 02:00PM Thursday - 02 Mar 2017

End 04:00PM Friday - 31 Mar 2017

Price 0.00 £

Town City Maidenhead

Contact Name 124 Studios

Contact Email info@124studios.co.uk

Website URL www.124studios.co.uk

A new solo exhibition from Maidenhead artist Stephanie Gay will be on in the 124 Studio Gallery from the 2nd to the 31st March 2017. Stephanie specialises in painting on silk and 'Simply Landscape' is an exploration of some of her favourite Berkshire landscapes. The exhibition will be open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays in March from 2 to 4 pm (except Saturday 4th) and by appointment outside of these times. Free Entry

