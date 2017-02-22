Wed, 22
Child Autism UK Charity Dinner and Auction

2017-11-04 19:30:00 2017-11-04 23:00:00 UTC Child Autism UK Charity Dinner and Auction Windsor Rd, Egham TW20 0AG, UK

Start 07:30PM Saturday - 04 Nov 2017

End 11:00PM Saturday - 04 Nov 2017

Price 45.00 £

Town City Egham, Surrey

Contact Name Mandy Williams, CEO

Contact Email fundraising@childautism.org.uk

Website URL www.childautism.org.uk

On Saturday 4th November Child Autism UK is holding their annual Charity Dinner and Auction beside the beautiful Thames at The Runnymede-on-Thames Hotel. Enjoy a delicious meal, music and dancing and, the highlight of the evening, our auction of gifts and experiences. Come and join the fun! Arrive at 7 for 7.30. Tickets are £45 and support our work with children with autism and their parents throughout the UK. To book call our office on 01344 882248.

