Child Autism UK Charity Dinner and Auction

On Saturday 4th November Child Autism UK is holding their annual Charity Dinner and Auction beside the beautiful Thames at The Runnymede-on-Thames Hotel. Enjoy a delicious meal, music and dancing and, the highlight of the evening, our auction of gifts and experiences. Come and join the fun! Arrive at 7 for 7.30. Tickets are £45 and support our work with children with autism and their parents throughout the UK. To book call our office on 01344 882248.