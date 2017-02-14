Valentines Pop up Maidenhead

A fantastic affair. right in the centre of the Nicholson's shopping centre,. filled with beautiful stalls selling gifts for your loved one.. From jewellery to vintage. handmade gifts, prosecco lip balms, Gin and tonic bath bombs. Fudge and olives and lots of other yummy things for your beau! there will be fresh flowers from the regular wonderful flower stall also We will be there Sat 11th Feb 9-5.30 and Sunday 12th Feb 10-5pm 23 stalls. Saturday Live opera from Miguel Moncloa at 11-12pm and 2-3pm Livvy Beer (young acoustic artist) 12-1pm Sunday Steve Conway singing Swing, jazz and rock and roll also on Sunday there will be street food stalls on the high street as well as more stalls selling beautiful gifts Covered seating areas and entertainers Come and join us #SupportLocal #LoveLocal #EnjoyMaidenhead