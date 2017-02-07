Tue, 07
Egyptology Lecture, Saqqara's Abandoned Tombs

Start 02:00PM Saturday - 18 Feb 2017

End 04:30PM Saturday - 18 Feb 2017

Price 3.00 £

Town City Reading

Contact Name Francesca H. Jones

Contact Email fhjones_tvaes@yahoo.co.uk

Website URL www.tvaes.org.uk

Saqqara’s Abandoned Tombs Beside the Unas Pyramid Causeway : Dr. Yvonne Harpur will talk on the burials of a master-butcher and hairdresser of the palace. The Phillip Wickens Memorial Lecture. The expedition’s photographs were taken by Reading local Paolo Scremin, who has been a TVAES member. Their skill in jointly bringing the fine detail of the tomb decoration to life will delight us all.

