Egyptology Lecture, Saqqara's Abandoned Tombs

Saqqara’s Abandoned Tombs Beside the Unas Pyramid Causeway : Dr. Yvonne Harpur will talk on the burials of a master-butcher and hairdresser of the palace. The Phillip Wickens Memorial Lecture. The expedition’s photographs were taken by Reading local Paolo Scremin, who has been a TVAES member. Their skill in jointly bringing the fine detail of the tomb decoration to life will delight us all.